Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

PHOTO: Fisherman sets new state record by catching 67-pound catfish

Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.
Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks)
By Dakota News Now staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A fisherman in South Dakota has set a new state record with his latest catch.

According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Ethan Evink caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union City. The fish was so giant it set a new record in South Dakota.

The state agency said Evink’s record-setting catfish was 51.5 inches long and weighed 67 pounds, 8 ounces, as reported by Dakota News Now.

Evink said he made the catch early in the morning using cut bait, a popular catfish bait.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a...
Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old
Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue.
Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode

Latest News

The incident happened Tuesday at about 9:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter.
Iowa State Patrol release name of 2-year-old killed in driveway accident
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Pa. Senate GOP primary too close to call, recount likely
FILE - The order is likely to be appealed to the state Supreme Court, where three of the seven...
Florida appeals court reinstates DeSantis congressional map