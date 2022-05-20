Show You Care
Nate Kaeding and HAVlife Johnson County launch new fund to help local youth athletes

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 19, 2022
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A local legend is using his new restaurant to help break financial barriers in youth sports.

Nate Kaeding is a part-owner of the Iowa Athletic Club in Coralville. It’s partnering with HAVlife Johnson County, a nonprofit that aims to ensure young people can participate in art, music and sports.

With the help of sponsors and individual donors, they’ve already raised more than $25,000, with plenty of room for more.

“I think there’s a Zach Johnson or a Dallas Clark somewhere out there hiding,” said Kaeding, a two-time NFL all-pro. “I just hate to think that, as a community, if a person like that can’t get involved at that young age just because of money or access.”

Representatives from HAVlife say that money can really help put more kids on the field. Not just future NFL players like Kaeding, but also kids who will just get a great experience.

“They learn valuable life lessons such as teamwork, hard work and commitment,” said Tyler Blum, the chairperson of the HAVlife Johnson County board of directors.

Organizers are calling this year “year zero.” They hope raise grow the fund every year.

More information, and a link to donate, can be found here.

