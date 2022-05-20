Show You Care
Man dies in rollover crash in Dubuque County

Investigators do say that Attebery was not wearing his seatbelt when the accident occurred.
Investigators do say that Attebery was not wearing his seatbelt when the accident occurred.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Rialto, California has died after his semi rolled over in Dubuque County Friday morning.

Officials received a report at 9:39 am Friday of a Semi tractor crashing on HWY 151. Crews on scene say 54-year-old David Attebery was driving Northbound on HWY 151 when his vehicle failed to negotiate the curve of the ramp to HWY 61 Northbound.

The semi rolled and Attebery was ejected from the vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation. Investigators do say that Attebery was not wearing his seatbelt when the accident occurred.

