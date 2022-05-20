Man dies in rollover crash in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Rialto, California has died after his semi rolled over in Dubuque County Friday morning.

Officials received a report at 9:39 am Friday of a Semi tractor crashing on HWY 151. Crews on scene say 54-year-old David Attebery was driving Northbound on HWY 151 when his vehicle failed to negotiate the curve of the ramp to HWY 61 Northbound.

The semi rolled and Attebery was ejected from the vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation. Investigators do say that Attebery was not wearing his seatbelt when the accident occurred.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.