Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man charged with capital murder after police find 2 dead women inside apartment

According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a...
According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a welfare concern. When police and apartment staff entered the apartment, they found the bodies of two women.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A man in Texas has been charged with capital murder after police found two dead women inside his apartment.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said Jason Lara, 37, has been charged with murder.

According to police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a welfare concern. When police and apartment staff entered the apartment, they found the bodies of two women.

Upon investigation, detectives identified Lara as the suspect. On Wednesday, Lara was located by police and taken into custody without incident.

Lara was charged with capital murder and taken to the Nueces County Jail on a $1 million bond. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm with a $50,000 bond.

Police did not publicly identify the victims, nor provide further details about their deaths. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a...
Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old
Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue.
Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode

Latest News

The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on...
Man’s arrest by former high school classmate inspires him to turn his life around
A judge ruled that COVID-19 asylum restrictions must continue on the southern U.S. border.
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Final-hour rally yanks Wall Street from edge of bear market
Black bear in Dubuque
Black bear creating stir in Dubuque
The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June
Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen