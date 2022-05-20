Show You Care
Iowa State Patrol release name of 2-year-old killed in driveway accident

The incident happened Tuesday at about 9:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter.
The incident happened Tuesday at about 9:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter.(pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BAXTER, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Patrol has released the identity of a 2-year-old child who died in a driveway accident in Baxter.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 9:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter.

Officials say the driver of a 2011 GMC Sierra was traveling in reverse from their garage on private property when they hit a child on a tricycle that was behind the vehicle. The driver reportedly looked but did not see the child and traveled over them with the tire.

The Iowa State Patrol is naming the child as Macie Rosander. She died at the scene.

No charges have been filed in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

