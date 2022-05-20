Show You Care
Hy-Vee offers free Pfizer COVID-19 booster for kids 5-11 at select locations

The CDC officially recommended Pfizer's booster for children 5 to 11 years old.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Kids 5-11-years old can now get Pfizer’s free COVID-19 booster dose by appointment only at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

The boosters are available only after at least five months have passed since their second dose. But moderately to severely immunocompromised kids may receive a booster dose at least three months after their second dose.

The CDC recommended the booster dose for this age group on Thursday, shortly after the FDA authorized the booster earlier this week.

A parent or legal guardian must be present and consent to the vaccination of minors.

For more information, including how to make an appointment, click here.

