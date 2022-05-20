Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish(South Dakota Game Fish & Parks)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fisherman recently made the catch of a lifetime in southeast South Dakota.

Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union County, according to Game, Fish and Parks officials. The fish came in at 51.5 inches along with a girth of 32.5 inches - and weighed a whopping 67 pounds, 8 ounces.

GFP says the fish sets a new South Dakota state record for flathead catfish.

Ethan caught the fish early in the morning using cutbait.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a...
Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old
The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
The severe weather outlook for Thursday, May 19, 2022, into early Friday, May 20, 2022.
Severe thunderstorm threat increases this evening

Latest News

Two teens accused of sex abuse, false imprisonment in Waverly
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman facing 13 charges related to sexual exploitation investigation
A new group called "Sober CR" is hosting a prom for adults this summer.
Sober prom event planned for Cedar Rapids adults
The CDC officially recommended Pfizer's booster for children 5 to 11 years old.
Hy-Vee offers free Pfizer COVID-19 booster for kids 5-11 at select locations
Surveillance video caught a deer sliding through a hallway at the Carroll Recreation Center in...
Deer caught on camera sliding into Iowa recreation center