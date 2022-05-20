Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

First-time state champions were crowed opening day of the state track and field meet

By Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The morning session of the Iowa state track and field meet featured events in 4A and 1A. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

Iowa City High’s Ford Washburn had a killer kick in his final lap running it in 58.9 seconds to win the Class 4A boys 3200 meter race. It marked the junior’s first state title.

Cedar Fall’s Jacob Kielar took second in the high jump with a height of 6′8′'.

In the girls 4x800 meter relay, Dubuque Hempstead raced to the finish line for the Mustangs first-ever state championship in the event. It also marked the school’s first relay title since 2004.

Linn-Mar’s McKade Jelinek threw a career best of 187-4 in the discuss to finish third.

After defending his long jump title with a jump of over 23 feet, Lisbon’s Kole Becker ended his day with a personal record in the 400 meter run. The future Cyclone came in third.

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s won the Class 4A girls 400 meter run with a time of 55.27. Her time ranks ninth on Iowa’s all-time list.

For more results visit the website here: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/16710/events

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Clermont child sex abuse case

Latest News

In his return to the Blue Oval, City High’s Washburn seeks a state crown
In his return to the Blue Oval, City High’s Washburn seeks a state crown
Danish exchange student Bjorn Sunesen shines in soccer and track for Benton Community
Danish exchange student Bjorn Sunesen shines in both soccer and track for Benton Community
Danish exchange student Bjorn Sunesen shines in both soccer and track for Benton Community
The University of Iowa women's basketball team huddles during a game against the Creighton Blue...
Central Michigan’s top scorer Molly Davis transfers to Iowa