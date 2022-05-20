First-time state champions were crowed opening day of the state track and field meet

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The morning session of the Iowa state track and field meet featured events in 4A and 1A. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

Iowa City High’s Ford Washburn had a killer kick in his final lap running it in 58.9 seconds to win the Class 4A boys 3200 meter race. It marked the junior’s first state title.

Cedar Fall’s Jacob Kielar took second in the high jump with a height of 6′8′'.

In the girls 4x800 meter relay, Dubuque Hempstead raced to the finish line for the Mustangs first-ever state championship in the event. It also marked the school’s first relay title since 2004.

Linn-Mar’s McKade Jelinek threw a career best of 187-4 in the discuss to finish third.

After defending his long jump title with a jump of over 23 feet, Lisbon’s Kole Becker ended his day with a personal record in the 400 meter run. The future Cyclone came in third.

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s won the Class 4A girls 400 meter run with a time of 55.27. Her time ranks ninth on Iowa’s all-time list.

For more results visit the website here: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/16710/events

