Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested someone they say their son was friends with.

Kiaira Murphy is the sister of 22-year-old Kavon Johnson of Lafayette Indiana, Johnson was found dead on January 28th near Cedar Valley Park. 20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress was charged with his murder as well as 19-year-old Cordal Lewis.

“He meant everything to me, “said Murphy. “We were very close, we had 22-years together, and that was my everything. No matter when he was in trouble he would call me for everything.”

Murphy said her brother befriended Childress and Lewis while attending Kirkwood Community College. He was in town visiting his girlfriend and a few friends, including Childress when he was shot.

“My brother spoke highly of you, he considered you more than a friend,” said Murphy. “He called you his brother.”

Investigators said they have surveillance video of Childress and Johnson together before the shooting. Murphy said she and her family have started healing from the loss of the man they say was a loving, bubbly, and sweet soul, but want others to keep an eye on who they consider a friend.

“Don’t end up like my brother,” she said. “Don’t continue trusting people once they show you that they aren’t your friend. Also, love on your family because you don’t know when their last breath is going to be.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.