Deer caught on camera sliding into Iowa recreation center

Surveillance video caught a deer sliding through a hallway at the Carroll Recreation Center in west central Iowa on Thursday.
By CNN
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARROLL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A wild deer decided to check in on an Iowa Rec Center on Thursday.

Surveillance video caught the woodland creature sliding through a hallway at the Carroll Recreation Center.

The City’s Facebook page joked the deer was in to sign up for some of its awesome afternoon classes.

The deer jumped through an open window and ended up leaving the same way.

Carroll City officials say the deer needs to knock on the door like everyone else the next time she wants a day pass.

