Cooler temperatures expected this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This evening should shape up to be decent as rain moves out and clouds break up a bit, becoming partly cloudy. Evening temperatures hover in the low to mid 60s. Overnight, lows dip into the 40s with cooler air this weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday only rise into the mid 50s with chances for scattered showers during the day. These don’t look to be a washout by any means and are expected to be more hit or miss with rather light totals in the end. Mostly sunny skies return Sunday, helping us warm into the mid 60s. These below average temperatures in the 60s continue into next week.

