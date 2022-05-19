Show You Care
Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office K9 completes training

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Deputy Logan Hopp and K9 Rooster have completed their 12 weeks of K9 training.

K9 rooster has trained with Deputy Hopp for over 500 hours now and is ready for his career to begin.

Rooster is taking over for K9 McCoy who will retire from service and continue to reside with the Nesvik family.

