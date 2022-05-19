Strong thunderstorms possible overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storms develop in north central and northeastern Iowa this evening. With the added heat and humidity from today, we are watching the potential for some of these storms to be strong with large hail and gusty winds being the main threats, though an isolated tornado is also possible. Heavy rain is also a concern. As things stand right now, the strongest storms look to be most likely the farther to the north and west that you go. It appears they will lose strength and only bring light rain to the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas. Storms continue overnight with light rain still lingering Friday morning before exiting the area by midday. Behind this, cooler air settles in with highs dipping to the upper 60s Friday and upper 50s Saturday.

