Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Strong thunderstorms possible overnight

Showers and storms become possible later this evening into tonight as a cold front approaches.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storms develop in north central and northeastern Iowa this evening. With the added heat and humidity from today, we are watching the potential for some of these storms to be strong with large hail and gusty winds being the main threats, though an isolated tornado is also possible. Heavy rain is also a concern. As things stand right now, the strongest storms look to be most likely the farther to the north and west that you go. It appears they will lose strength and only bring light rain to the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas. Storms continue overnight with light rain still lingering Friday morning before exiting the area by midday. Behind this, cooler air settles in with highs dipping to the upper 60s Friday and upper 50s Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Clermont child sex abuse case

Latest News

Showers and storms are possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, May 19th, 2022
kcrg wx
Breezy and warmer today, some strong storms possible in northern Iowa tonight
Following the heating of the day, there is a chance for some storm Thursday night. This chance...
Heat and humidity return tomorrow, could help fuel storms late