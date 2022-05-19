Show You Care
Severe thunderstorm threat increases this evening

The severe weather outlook for Thursday, May 19, 2022, into early Friday, May 20, 2022.
The severe weather outlook for Thursday, May 19, 2022, into early Friday, May 20, 2022.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The threat for some severe storms exists in Iowa on Thursday evening, according to forecasters.

Showers and thunderstorms may develop along a warm front in far northern Iowa during the late afternoon and evening hours. These storms, given a favorable environment, would likely quickly become severe, with large hail and tornadoes possible. This would be most possible in the row of counties that is right on the Iowa/Minnesota border.

A second area of showers and storms may develop along an advancing cold front later this evening, likely entering the northwest zone of the viewing area after 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. and pushing to the east through the night. These storms would primarily carry a risk of damaging winds and large hail, with a very slim chance of a tornado.

“A pocket of drier air is limiting thunderstorm threats across eastern Iowa this afternoon, except in the far north,” TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. “That changes tonight along the front, though the timing of storms could prove favorable to limit the severe weather threat somewhat.”

Areas that see repeated thunderstorm activity during the evening could end up with a healthy amount of rainfall, according to Thompson. Totals in that situation could reach 1 to 3 inches at times, though the bulk of the area will see less than an inch of rain.

Storms continue tonight into early Friday, with cool temperatures to settle in for a while.

