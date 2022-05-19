Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Sean Connery’s classic Aston Martin is for sale

Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.
Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.(Broad Arrow Group)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sean Connery’s personal Aston Martin is for sale.

The James Bond movies have featured a number of exotic cars, but perhaps the most famous is the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 used in “Goldfinger.”

The car had machine guns, an ejector seat and an oil slick maker.

Late in his life, Connery ended up buying the exact model for himself and fixing it up.

Connery’s car is now set to be auctioned off by the Broad Arrow Group and is expected to fetch up to $1.8 million.

His family said part of the proceeds would go to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund.

The winner of the auction will also get a ride with legendary Formula One driver Jackie Stewart.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Clermont child sex abuse case

Latest News

FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Authorities said Mamie Smith and Whitley Smith were arrested after they assaulted multiple...
Sheriff: Mother, daughter arrested after assaulting ‘bullying’ students at school
Showers and storms are possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A closely divided House approved legislation Thursday to crack down on alleged price gouging by...
House approves bill to take aim at gasoline ‘price gouging’