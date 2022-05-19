Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Repairs continue on King Chapel at Cornell College

By Libbie Randall
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Cornell College is preserving what it calls an icon on campus - the King Chapel.

Tessa Stolz remembers walking into King Chapel for the first time as a freshman nearly four years ago. To her, the preservation of this building is as important as preserving the memories made inside.

“It is very important to restore this building because it’s where we gather as a community,” she said. “Really exploring King Chapel was through steel drums. I learned how to play in King Chapel four years ago so it’s been my introduction to that.”

For alum and current Director of Communications, Dee Ann Rexroat, the memories date back over 40 years.

“It is really the touchstone for Cornellians, but it’s also an icon for the state of Iowa,” said Rexroat.

Since the derecho damaged the building almost two years ago, the normal guests of the chapel have been replaced by construction crews.

Last winter they removed the pipe organ.

Now they are working to secure the building with boards before starting in on the actual repairs.

“Four of the roof trusses were damaged and that was causing structural damage to the building,” said Rexroat.

As they continue to work to repair the nearly 5 million dollars in damage, students have found alternative places to practice an instrument, gather for an event, or see a show.

But nothing can replace King Chapel.

“I just have so many more memories in King Chapel, performing in there. It’s just an at home feeling when I’m performing in King Chapel,” said Stolz.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Clermont child sex abuse case

Latest News

Repairs continue on King Chapel at Cornell College
Repairs continue on King Chapel at Cornell College
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
Additional charges filed against Clermont man accused of sex abuse
UNI simulation house helps visitors gain understanding of what it's like to live with dementia.
UNI simulation house helps visitors gain understanding of what it’s like to live with dementia
Jon Decker
White House Correspondent Jon Decker breaks down Sweden & Finland's application to NATO