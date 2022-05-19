Mercy Medical Center names new President & CEO

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Mercy Medical Center’s Board of Trustees announced its next President & CEO.

On January 1st, 2023, Dr. Timothy Quinn will take over for current President & CEO Timothy Charles, who has previously announced his plan to retire at the end of the year.

“Dr. Tim Quinn is an exceptional leader. I selected him as President of Clinic Operations in 2009 given my assessment of his strengths and potential, as well as in recognition of the trend toward physicians assuming top leadership roles within the very best health systems across the nation,” said current President & CEO, Timothy Charles. “His success led to a subsequent promotion to Executive Vice President & Chief of Clinical Operations. Having worked closely with him for many years, I have complete confidence in his ability to build on Mercy’s success.”

Dr. Quinn received his undergraduate, MBA, and MD degrees from the University of Iowa. He became President of MercyCare Community Physicians in 2009 before becoming Executive Vice President & Chief of Clinical Operations in 2012.

“I am a lifelong resident of this area and have deep roots at Mercy,” Dr. Quinn said. “My wife, Jessica, also a healthcare provider, and our two children have a special connection with Mercy’s mission. I am honored and thrilled to be able to serve this wonderful community and lead an exceptional organization that is so important to Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas. Thanks to Tim Charles’ leadership and the work of Mercy’s entire team, the organization’s future is bright. I am excited about what is ahead for Mercy and our community; we have a number of initiatives planned or underway that will pave the way for Mercy to continue to provide innovative healthcare for generations to come.”

