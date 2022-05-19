Marion & Cedar Rapids cyclists promote safety and take part in Ride of Silence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, 20 cyclists rode around in both Marion and Cedar Rapids with an escort from a police car from each city as part of “The Ride of Silence”.

The event and its riders hope to encourage both cyclists and drivers to pay attention and avoid accidents. Ride of Silence was first held in 2003 in Dallas, Texas. The event is separate from RAGBRAI’s “Mile of Silence”.

There have been 5 Iowans involved in cycling accidents this year including 2 just in the month of May. In 2021, 11 people were killed while cycling in Iowa.

