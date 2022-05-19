Show You Care
Judge sets bond at $1.5 million for man charged in 2 Cedar Rapids shootings

The man charged in two back to back deaths made his first court appearance on murder charges on Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged in two back to back fatal shootings made his first court appearance on murder charges on Thursday.

Kazius Childress, 20, is charged in the deaths of Cordal Lewis, and Kavon Johnson.

A judge set his bond at $1.5 million.

U.S. Marshals arrested Childress Tuesday in Davenport.

Lewis, 19, was found dead with a gunshot wound on 31st street drive southeast in January.

Less than 24 hours later, a bus driver found Kavon Johnson, 22, dead with a gunshot wound at Cedar Valley Park.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

