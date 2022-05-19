Show You Care
Iowa Special Olympics summer games underway

The Iowa Special Olympics Summer Games run May 19th-21st.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - A torch run kicked off the Iowa Special Olympic summer games Thursday morning for the first time in two years after the pandemic forced it to be virtual.

The torch run started at the Iowa Department of Public Safety Headquarters in Des Moines before making their way to Iowa State University where the games are being held.

The games are open to people of all ages with the youngest competitor being 8-years-old and the oldest being 80.

