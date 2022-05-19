Danish exchange student Bjorn Sunesen shines in both soccer and track for Benton Community

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - Many kids in Eastern Iowa grow up wanting to play sports and win state titles, and Benton Community senior Bjorn Sunesen is no exception, except for one difference.

Bjorn didn’t grow up in Eastern Iowa. He’s a foreign exchange student from Denmark who came to the U.S. for this school year because he loved sports.

He wanted to play football, a sport he grew up watching with his dad.

“My dad had a Brett Favre shirt that I could fit in when I was six or seven years old,” Sunesen said. “I ran around in that thing, that was the only team I knew.”

The Danish cheesehead was a kicker for the Bobcats in the fall. After playing basketball in the winter, he competes in both track and soccer in the Spring.

“We want (foreign exchange students) to try as much as they can and Bjorn certainly has managed the schedule well and excelled at both of them,” said Benton boys soccer coach Will Stockman.

Sunesen said schools in Denmark don’t offer sports at the same varsity-level as in the U.S, and he loves getting to play every day.

“I love competing,” Sunesen said. “Every day, playing sports after school, it’s lovely.”

