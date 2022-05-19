Central Michigan’s top scorer Molly Davis transfers to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - All-Mid-American Conference first-team pick Molly Davis of Central Michigan is transferring to Iowa. That word from Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Midland, Michigan, was a three-year starter for the Chippewas and led the team last season with 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. She has scored at least 10 points in 67 games, including a career-high 33 points against Ohio in the 2021 MAC Tournament semifinals.

Davis will have two season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 bonus year.

