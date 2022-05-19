Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Central Michigan’s top scorer Molly Davis transfers to Iowa

The University of Iowa women's basketball team huddles during a game against the Creighton Blue...
The University of Iowa women's basketball team huddles during a game against the Creighton Blue Jays on Sunday, March 20, 2022.(Chelsie Brown/KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - All-Mid-American Conference first-team pick Molly Davis of Central Michigan is transferring to Iowa. That word from Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Midland, Michigan, was a three-year starter for the Chippewas and led the team last season with 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. She has scored at least 10 points in 67 games, including a career-high 33 points against Ohio in the 2021 MAC Tournament semifinals.

Davis will have two season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 bonus year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
Slow traffic expected in SW Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
Oversize container movement in SW Cedar Rapids expected to impede traffic flow Tuesday evening