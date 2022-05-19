Center Point-Urbana holds special meeting over reorganizing second grade class

URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Center Point-Urbana School District board held a special meeting on Tuesday night to address plans to reorganize the second grade class.

It comes after parents petitioned to have the issue brought to the school board, thanks to a new Iowa law.

At least 100 people gathered at the meeting.

The board quickly approved an agenda and then recognized the petition, which got 519 signatures.

Earlier this month, Ann Wooldridge, the principal of Center Point Urbana Elementary, resigned after the superintendent recommended the 2nd grade class be organized into four sections, down from five.

A letter from the board shows classroom size for these students will still be smaller than other districts.

Many in the community are against the reorganization, saying these students need all the resources planned for them.

“Well, I think Mrs. Woolridge speaks to the fact that the second-graders were the kindergarteners during the COVID,” Julie Stephens, a parent who attended the meeting, said. “And if we have the opportunity to strengthen their education before they take a step forward, we should do that.”

A special meeting was scheduled for May 23 to have public comment about the issue.

After the public portion, there was a closed session. A board member confirmed it was to evaluate the superintendent’s job performance.

