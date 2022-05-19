Breezy and warmer today, some strong storms possible in northern Iowa tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a breezy and warmer day across eastern Iowa. Isolated showers this morning over northern Iowa will move east or dissipate over the next few hours, leading to a mostly dry day into the 80s. There are ingredients in place for some strong storms later tonight, however, there remains considerable uncertainty on the placement of these storms. At this time, the farther northwest you go, the stronger the storms may be and it’ll be something to monitor going into the overnight hours. Any storms that move in tonight may also contain some heavy rain. Look for these storms to exit tomorrow morning, leaving us cooler into the 60s. This weekend, even cooler temperatures dive south into Iowa with most areas stuck in the 50s on Saturday. With that kind of air in place this late in May, some scattered showers may also occur Saturday. The chilly temperatures will also continue into Sunday.

