Additional charges filed against Clermont man accused of sex abuse

CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has filed additional charges against a Clermont man accused of child sex abuse.

According to a criminal complaint, 45-year-old Matthew Nordrum allegedly abused a three-year-old girl at a daycare.

Officials say the victim described the acts performed upon her by Nordrum at the daycare sometime over the last year. The sex abuse detailed in the criminal complaint comes in addition to details released by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday which alleged that Nordrum also sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 5 at his Clermont home.

On Thursday, more charges were filed involving an additional three victims.

Nordrum is now charged with two counts of Sex Abuse in the 2nd Degree and one count of Indecent Exposure in the Presence of a Minor.

Investigators say more charges could still be filed.

Nordrum is held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.