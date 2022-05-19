Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Additional charges filed against Clermont man accused of sex abuse

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself in at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has filed additional charges against a Clermont man accused of child sex abuse.

According to a criminal complaint, 45-year-old Matthew Nordrum allegedly abused a three-year-old girl at a daycare.

Officials say the victim described the acts performed upon her by Nordrum at the daycare sometime over the last year. The sex abuse detailed in the criminal complaint comes in addition to details released by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday which alleged that Nordrum also sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 5 at his Clermont home.

On Thursday, more charges were filed involving an additional three victims.

Nordrum is now charged with two counts of Sex Abuse in the 2nd Degree and one count of Indecent Exposure in the Presence of a Minor.

Investigators say more charges could still be filed.

Nordrum is held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Clermont child sex abuse case

Latest News

UNI simulation house helps visitors gain understanding of what it's like to live with dementia.
UNI simulation house helps visitors gain understanding of what it’s like to live with dementia
Jon Decker
White House Correspondent Jon Decker breaks down Sweden & Finland's application to NATO
Showers and storms are possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
The severe weather outlook for Thursday, May 19, 2022, into early Friday, May 20, 2022.
Severe thunderstorm threat increases this evening