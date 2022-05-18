Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Waterloo man who crashed vehicle under the influence of meth after police chase, sentenced

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man who possessed a gun as a felon while under the influence of methamphetamine and led police on a chase, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Court Documents say 40-year-old Willie Phillips was pulled over by an Iowa State Trooper in August 2020. The trooper observed Phillips digging through a bag of what appeared to be drugs as he approached the vehicle. The trooper asked for Phillips’ identification, at which point Phillips sped off.

Phillips crossed across four lanes of traffic during the subsequent chase and crashed his vehicle. Phillipps fled from the vehicle but was apprehended by police.

A female passenger in Phillips’ vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery.

Officers found a sawed-off shotgun, baggies of meth, cocaine, and K2 in Phillips’s vehicle. Phillips admitted he was under the influence of meth at the time.

Phillps pled guilty to possession of a firearm as a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance after two or more prior drug convictions. He was sentenced to 137 in prison and must serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the term.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
Slow traffic expected in SW Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
Oversize container movement in SW Cedar Rapids expected to impede traffic flow Tuesday evening
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found

Latest News

A majority of Americans (63 percent) also find the Supreme Court is motivated by politics,...
POLL: Nearly 7 in 10 favor limit on how long Supreme Court Justices can serve
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Iowa Child Care Incentive Grant Program to encourage employers to offer child care as benefit
Two people were taken to the hospital and their vehicles were totaled in a crash in Fayette...
Two injured in Fayette County crash
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams involving state to...
Better Business Bureau explains scams involving state to state moving