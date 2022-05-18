Waterloo man who crashed vehicle under the influence of meth after police chase, sentenced

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man who possessed a gun as a felon while under the influence of methamphetamine and led police on a chase, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Court Documents say 40-year-old Willie Phillips was pulled over by an Iowa State Trooper in August 2020. The trooper observed Phillips digging through a bag of what appeared to be drugs as he approached the vehicle. The trooper asked for Phillips’ identification, at which point Phillips sped off.

Phillips crossed across four lanes of traffic during the subsequent chase and crashed his vehicle. Phillipps fled from the vehicle but was apprehended by police.

A female passenger in Phillips’ vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery.

Officers found a sawed-off shotgun, baggies of meth, cocaine, and K2 in Phillips’s vehicle. Phillips admitted he was under the influence of meth at the time.

Phillps pled guilty to possession of a firearm as a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance after two or more prior drug convictions. He was sentenced to 137 in prison and must serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the term.

