U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect

Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Davenport who is wanted on multiple murder charges in Linn County.

20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress is a suspect in two Cedar Rapids homicides - those of Cordal Lewis and Kavon Johnson - both of whom died of gunshot wounds. Police said both were targeted cases.

On May 13th, U.S. Marshals developed information indicating Childress was no longer residing in Cedar Rapids and began coordinating with the U.S. Marshal fugitive task force in the Southern District of Iowa. Then, Tuesday afternoon, task forces identified Childress exiting a vehicle in the 7000 block of Hillandale Road in Davenport.

Marshals took Childress into custody without incident.

Cedar Rapids Investigators report that they were recently provided video surveillance verifying that Childress shot Cordal Lewis. Police say the video surveillance showed Lewis running away from Childress who shot at him several times.

Police also say video and audio recordings confirm the vehicle on video surveillance at the scene of Lewis’ death matched the same description as a vehicle present where Johnson was shot. Childress reportedly admitted to officials to being present at the scene when Johnson was shot.

Childress has been charged with two counts of Murder in the First Degree and Going Armed with Intent for the homicides of Cordal Lewis on January 27th, 2022, and Kavon Johnson on January 28th, 2022.

Officials believe there are individuals that possess knowledge of the facts and circumstances of both homicides, and are encouraging those persons to come forward and cooperate with the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

