Univ. of Iowa Wrestling leads nation in attendance for 15th straight year; sets Division I record

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Wrestling Media Association released their annual numbers for Division I wrestling dual-meet attendance on Wednesday, and Hawkeye fans should be proud.

The University of Iowa Wrestling program led the nation in attendance for the 15th straight year and also set a Division I record with a 14,905 home attendance average in the 2021-22 season.

The record is all the more impressive when you look at how far ahead the Hawkeyes are compared to the 2nd highest Penn State Nittany Lions, who averaged 7,776 in attendance.

Iowa has led the nation in home attendance in 19 out of the 20 seasons it has been tracked. Iowa and Penn State accounted for all seven duals during the 2021-22 season that had 10,000 fans or more. There have been 98 duals in Division I history that have broken the 10,000-fan mark.

2021-2022 Division I Wrestling Attendance (KCRG)

You can read more statistics here.

