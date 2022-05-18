Show You Care
Two injured in Fayette County crash

Two people were taken to the hospital and their vehicles were totaled in a crash in Fayette...
Two people were taken to the hospital and their vehicles were totaled in a crash in Fayette County on Wednesday morning.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Street and L Avenue near Oelwein.

In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Randal Ladeburg, 69, of Oelwein, was driving northbound on L Avenue in a Ford Ranger when he collided with a Chevy Equinox that was heading westbound on 40th Street.

Both Ladeburg and the 44-year-old driver of the other Equinox were taken to Mercy One Hospital in Oelwein for their injuries.

Ladeburg was cited for failure to yield at an uncontrolled intersection.

Both vehicles were totaled.

