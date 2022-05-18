Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Some early rain possible, gradual clearing this afternoon

Watch for a few early morning rain showers. Gradual clearing is expected this afternoon with highs into the 70s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers remain possible this morning across portions of eastern Iowa, but this is far from an all-day deal. Gradual clearing is likely this afternoon and temperatures should be really nice as all areas reach the 70s for highs later today. Tomorrow is still the warmest of the week with widespread highs into the 80s. Tomorrow night into early Friday morning, the next front arrives from the northwest, which may bring us a chance of showers and storms. Depending on humidity levels, a few strong storms may occur during that time period and it’ll be a trend that we’ll monitor as that system gets closer to us. From Friday through the weekend, expect cooler weather in eastern Iowa with the coolest day of the bunch coming on Saturday. Some spots may not break 60 for a high that day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Slow traffic expected in SW Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
Oversize container movement in SW Cedar Rapids expected to impede traffic flow Tuesday evening
33rd and Prairie Creed Rd SW
Large police presence in southwest Cedar Rapids
Stock graphic
Child killed after being ran over in Marshall County

Latest News

Rain chances increase this evening across eastern Iowa with rain likely overnight into...
Scattered showers bring light to Eastern Iowa rain overnight
Rain chances increase this evening across eastern Iowa with rain likely overnight into...
First Alert Forecast
Deep dive
Tuesday's Deep Dive with Kaj
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, May 17th, 2022