Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

POLL: Nearly 7 in 10 favor limit on how long Supreme Court Justices can serve

A majority of Americans (63 percent) also find the Supreme Court is motivated by politics,...
A majority of Americans (63 percent) also find the Supreme Court is motivated by politics, while a minority (32 percent) find they are motivated by the law.(CNN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., (KCRG) - 69 percent of Americans support limiting the number of years a Supreme Court Justice can serve on the Supreme Court, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

All-party groups appear to share this support. Democrats (77 - 18 percent), independents (69 - 27 percent), and Republicans (61 - 36 percent) all support limiting how long a Supreme Court Justice can serve.

A majority of Americans (63 percent) also find the Supreme Court is motivated by politics, while a minority (32 percent) find they are motivated by the law.

The poll also asked Americans about the state of the economy. A whopping 85 percent think it is either very likely (45 percent) or somewhat likely (40 percent) that there will be an economic recession in the next year. Just 12 percent think it is either not so likely (8 percent) or not likely at all (4 percent).

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
Slow traffic expected in SW Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
Oversize container movement in SW Cedar Rapids expected to impede traffic flow Tuesday evening
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Stock graphic
Child killed after being ran over in Marshall County

Latest News

(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Iowa Child Care Incentive Grant Program to encourage employers to offer child care as benefit
Two people were taken to the hospital and their vehicles were totaled in a crash in Fayette...
Two injured in Fayette County crash
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams involving state to...
Better Business Bureau explains scams involving state to state moving
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Clermont child sex abuse case