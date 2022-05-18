POLL: Nearly 7 in 10 favor limit on how long Supreme Court Justices can serve

WASHINGTON D.C., (KCRG) - 69 percent of Americans support limiting the number of years a Supreme Court Justice can serve on the Supreme Court, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

All-party groups appear to share this support. Democrats (77 - 18 percent), independents (69 - 27 percent), and Republicans (61 - 36 percent) all support limiting how long a Supreme Court Justice can serve.

A majority of Americans (63 percent) also find the Supreme Court is motivated by politics, while a minority (32 percent) find they are motivated by the law.

The poll also asked Americans about the state of the economy. A whopping 85 percent think it is either very likely (45 percent) or somewhat likely (40 percent) that there will be an economic recession in the next year. Just 12 percent think it is either not so likely (8 percent) or not likely at all (4 percent).

