Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Nestlé loading formula on planes to fly into US from Europe

Some mothers are donating extra breast milk to other mothers in need during the formula shortage. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As stores struggle to stock baby formula, Nestlé is loading up planes full of supplies in the Netherlands and Switzerland to send to the U.S.

The company is focused on its Gerber Good Start Extensive HA and Alfamino brands, saying they serve a “critical medical purpose” because they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies.

Nestlé was already importing both of these formulas, but now it’s expediting shipments.

It’s also running formula factories at capacity and has accelerated product availability to retailers, online sellers and hospitals for the most vulnerable.

In the meantime, the Biden administration says it is stepping up it coordination with the industry to try to address the shortage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
Slow traffic expected in SW Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
Oversize container movement in SW Cedar Rapids expected to impede traffic flow Tuesday evening
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found

Latest News

A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks fall sharply as Target’s woes renew inflation fears
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
University of Iowa Wrestling
Univ. of Iowa Wrestling leads nation in attendance for 15th straight year; sets Division I record
The national average as of Wednesday is a record $4.57 per gallon, AAA reports.
For the first time ever, average gas prices are above $4 in all 50 states, AAA says
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, members of the Connecticut Air and Army National...
Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions