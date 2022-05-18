Show You Care
Meskwaki Nation Police looking to identify robbery suspects

Meskwaki Travel Plaza robbery suspects
Meskwaki Travel Plaza robbery suspects(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 4:15 pm, Meskwaki Nation Police Department say a robbery was committed at the Meskwaki Travel Plaza.

Police are on the lookout for two suspects - a female pictured in yellow and a Hispanic male with a wart on the corner of his eye. They say the male forcibly put a watch in the victim’s hands and forced him to buy it by threat of harm.

The victim reportedly did not comply, and they forced him to withdraw money from an ATM. The suspects then fled with the cash.

Police say both suspects are Spanish speakers and were accompanied by children. They were driving a grey Mercedes SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (641)-484-4844 or leave a voice message/text on our anonymous tip line at (641) 481-0840.

