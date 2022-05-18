Man charged with shooting Linn County sheriff’s deputy wants trial delayed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with shooting a Linn County sheriff’s deputy while robbing a Casey’s gas station wants the trial pushed back.

Stanley Donahue is charged with attempted murder and robbery.

His trial was set for July, but he’s now waived his right to a speedy trial.

Police said Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson, robbed the Coggon gas station, and then ran from police in June last year.

The defense also motioned to suppress some evidence. They claim the Casey’s cashier who was there during the robbery may have misidentified Donahue during a police lineup.

The state has not responded.

In December 2021, a judge denied a change of venue request.

