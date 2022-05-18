Show You Care
Luther College holds vigil for those killed in racially motivated shootings

Luther College hosted a vigil Tuesday for those who lost their lives in two racially motivated shootings over the weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Luther College hosted a vigil Tuesday for those who lost their lives in two racially motivated shootings over the weekend.

Pastor Melissa Bills led the prayer and dialogue at the Center for Faith and Life lobby at Luther College.

Many gave emotional testimony, speaking about pain, sadness, and anger surrounding the racially motivated violence.

“As a Black person living in a world where it feels like Black people aren’t welcomed, it hurts every time,” Mychal Shed, a Luther College student, said. “I just wanted to speak from the heart because I’ve been feeling so much pain anger, sadness, fear these last three years.”

Attendees said they’re holding onto their faith as they hope violence in the country can come to an end.

The vigil comes after 10 people died and 3 were hurt when an 18-year-old suspected gunman opened fire at a supermarket in New York.

Eleven of the victims were Black, and the gunman wrote a racist statement of belief online.

In California, police said a 68-year-old man shot at a Taiwanese congregation, killing one and hurting five others.

Police said the suspect drove four hours from Las Vegas, chained the doors, and scattered firebombs beforehand.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

