Linn County Attorney discusses arrest of Cedar Rapids murder suspect

By Phil Reed
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids man facing multiple murder charges will appear in court Wednesday morning at 9:30am. 20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress is charged in the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Cordal Lewis, and 22-year-old Kavon Johnson.

Lewis was killed on January 27th. Johnson was killed the next day, January 28th. They were the first and second homicides of the year for Cedar Rapids.

United States Marshall’s arrested Childress yesterday in Davenport. He is charged with two counts of first degree murder and going armed with intent for the homicides of Lewis and Johnson. Maybanks says surveillance footage, and talking with witnesses led investigators to Childress.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says cases can be harder to crack as time goes on. That’s because people move around, but he says Childress remained on their radar.

“People are mobile,” he said. “People change addresses and locations and whatnot, but generally speaking, when it’s an ongoing investigation, folks remain on the radar of law enforcement.”

Maybanks says Childress knew the two victims. He wouldn’t comment on a motive. Maybanks is asking people who has any more knowledge on the two shootings to contact police.

