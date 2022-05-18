Show You Care
Jordan Bohannon donates $26,000 after raffle for “Thanks for the Memz” sneakers

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Back in 2019, Jordan Bohannon cemented a memory when he signed his basketball shoes and left them on the floor at Hilton Collesium.

“I was just trying to do some trolling to have some fun, to poke fun at a great rivalry,” Bohannon said. “The shoes ended up back on our bus, I thought of a great opportunity to donate to the children’s hospital.”

Sid Hesse, a boy from Tipton, used his garage sale money - 110 dollars - and won Jordan’s shoes.

“What a phenomenal story,” Bohannon said, “A kid wanting to donate the money he already had from a garage sale to the children’s hospital.”

“It made me really happy,” Sid said. “I thought I had no chance of winning the shoes.”

Thanks to Sid and others, Jordan raised 26,000 dollars in the raffle. On Tuesday he donated that money to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, specifically towards pediatric cardiac research.

The money Jordan donated will help benefit little Hayden Huddleson, the daughter of Jordan’s AAU coach growing up.

“It means the world to our family,” Hank said.

“Hank was my AAU coach growing up and he basically got me this opportunity to play here at the University of Iowa,” Bohannon said. “Everything Iowa City has given me, I’m just trying to get back as much as I can.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

