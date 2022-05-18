Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Heat and humidity return tomorrow, could help fuel storms late

Temperatures warm into the 80s tomorrow under a partly cloudy sky.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a stretch of mild temperatures, we’ll turn up the heat a bit Thursday. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the mid 50s and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures warm into the 80s tomorrow under a partly cloudy sky. Following the heating of the day, there is a chance for some storms Thursday night. This chance will be mainly isolated to areas north of Highway 20 and even then the cap could limit any development from happening. Stay alert for changing weather and check back for the latest with us tomorrow. Behind this system, temperatures dip to the 60s this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
Slow traffic expected in SW Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
Oversize container movement in SW Cedar Rapids expected to impede traffic flow Tuesday evening
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found

Latest News

Following the heating of the day, there is a chance for some storm Thursday night. This chance...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, May 17
Tornadoes
Tornadoes
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, May 18th, 2022