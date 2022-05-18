Heat and humidity return tomorrow, could help fuel storms late

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a stretch of mild temperatures, we’ll turn up the heat a bit Thursday. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the mid 50s and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures warm into the 80s tomorrow under a partly cloudy sky. Following the heating of the day, there is a chance for some storms Thursday night. This chance will be mainly isolated to areas north of Highway 20 and even then the cap could limit any development from happening. Stay alert for changing weather and check back for the latest with us tomorrow. Behind this system, temperatures dip to the 60s this weekend.

