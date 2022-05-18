Criminal complaint reveals new details in Clermont child sex abuse case

CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clermont man accused of child sex abuse allegedly abused a three-year-old girl at a daycare, according to a criminal complaint.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, turned himself in on Tuesday morning after a nationwide warrant was issued on Monday.

In the criminal complaint, officials said the victim described the acts performed upon her by Nordrum at the daycare sometime over the last year.

The document says Nordrum was in a relationship with the daycare provider.

The sex abuse detailed in the criminal complaint comes in addition to details released by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, that alleged Nordrum also sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 5 at his Clermont home.

Authorities say their investigation has led to multiple other allegations that are also being looked into.

Nordrum is charged with second degree sexual abuse. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

