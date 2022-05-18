Show You Care
Cedar Rapids family loses home in Tuesday night fire

A Cedar Rapids family was displaced after a fire at their home on Tuesday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids family has been displaced after a fire badly damaged their home on Tuesday night.

Someone passing by the home at 922 9th Street southeast noticed it was on fire and called 911 just after 10:30 p.m.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said the family living there got out safely before firefighters arrived.

The department said the fire damaged a great deal of the home and the family can no longer live there.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

