Cedar Rapids family loses home in Tuesday night fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids family has been displaced after a fire badly damaged their home on Tuesday night.

Someone passing by the home at 922 9th Street southeast noticed it was on fire and called 911 just after 10:30 p.m.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said the family living there got out safely before firefighters arrived.

The department said the fire damaged a great deal of the home and the family can no longer live there.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

