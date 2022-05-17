Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say

The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast Wichita beauty supply store and defecated in the middle of an aisle.(Wichita Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (Gray News) – A woman defecated in the middle of an aisle at a beauty supply store in Kansas, ruining several wigs in the process, according to police.

The Wichita Police Department said the suspect has been identified, thanks to the help of the public, but they did not confirm if she was in custody.

Police said the incident happened May 10, writing in a Facebook post that “the defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result.”

The business owners wanted the public’s help in identifying the woman because they want to pursue criminal charges against her.

Police said the incident was captured on video surveillance, but “for the good of all of you, we are not posting the footage of the offending fecal assault.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Siegel, 42.
Police: Cedar Rapids Man charged with murder fired two shots at victim after punches thrown
A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a...
4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home

Latest News

David Duane Boley
Suspect on the run reportedly committed burglary after assaulting deputy
Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional...
Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving possible life sentence, authorities say
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
Boyson Road Closure
Temporary closure set for Boyson Road between Hawkeye Drive and Robins Road