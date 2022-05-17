Vandalized Vinton Park hit with roughly $200,000 in damage

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - In a video message on the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page, the Director of the Department gave an update on the status of Riverside Park after it was vandalized overnight Friday.

Vinton Fire & Police responded to a fire at the playground and declared “a total loss” to both a department vehicle and playground equipment hit by the fire and vandalism.

The Parks and Recreation Department opened the town splash pad two weeks early in response to the vandalism, to provide recreation options for locals after the loss of the playground.

In the video message, Director Matt Boggess says roughly $200,000 worth of damage hit the playground and that the soonest the City could get new playground equipment in the park is December, due to supply chain shortages. He hopes they have the new playground ready to go by next spring.

You can watch the video message here:

Vinton Police Department has previously announced that it identified two juveniles it believes are connected to the fire; charges are pending and the investigation is still ongoing.

