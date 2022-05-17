Temporary closure set for Boyson Road between Hawkeye Drive and Robins Road

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting on May 23rd, 2022, Boyson Road will be temporarily closed between Hawkeye Drive and Robins Road for three days.

Officials say limited access to businesses on Boyson Court will be available while the contractor installs a new sewer line.

Thru traffic should expect delays. Officials ask that drivers avoid this area during construction if possible.

