Suspect on the run reportedly committed burglary after assaulting deputy

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says that a man who assaulted a Deputy on Saturday, committed a burglary the following day.

Officials say that On Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at approximately 9:47 am, the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17000 block of Highway J18 for a possible sighting of David Boley. They say Boley kicked in the door to a residence and committed a burglary.

The homeowner says that Boley entered the home by force, at which point they confronted Boley with a firearm. Boley then fled the residence traveling westbound on foot.

Reports say that just the day before, Boley allegedly hit a sheriff’s deputy in the head causing several fractures to his face.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says they’re exhausting all possible leads to find Boley, who remains on the loose days after both the burglary and attack.

“I hope they catch him quickly because he is dangerous,” Knowles said.

Boley already had warrants out for his arrest for sexual abuse, drug distribution to a person under 18, and child endangerment. He is expected to face more felony charges following his alleged attack on the deputy and the burglary on Sunday.

Officials encourage the public to come forward with any information regarding Boley’s whereabouts.

Boley is believed to be armed and dangerous.

