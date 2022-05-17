Scattered showers bring light to Eastern Iowa rain overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain chances increase this evening across eastern Iowa with rain likely overnight into Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals look to be light, a few tenths to half an inch for most with higher totals in southwest and south central Iowa. Rain clears out early Wednesday and clouds clear out behind it, leaving most of the daytime hours dry. Highs climb back into the mid 70s.

We’ll crank the temperature up a few more degrees Thursday thanks to gusty southerly winds. Another shot at rain comes Thursday night into Friday along a cold front. Some of those storms could be strong, so remain weather aware and check back for updates.

