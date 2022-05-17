Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Scattered showers bring light to Eastern Iowa rain overnight

Rain chances increase this evening across eastern Iowa with rain likely overnight into Wednesday morning.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain chances increase this evening across eastern Iowa with rain likely overnight into Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals look to be light, a few tenths to half an inch for most with higher totals in southwest and south central Iowa. Rain clears out early Wednesday and clouds clear out behind it, leaving most of the daytime hours dry. Highs climb back into the mid 70s.

We’ll crank the temperature up a few more degrees Thursday thanks to gusty southerly winds. Another shot at rain comes Thursday night into Friday along a cold front. Some of those storms could be strong, so remain weather aware and check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Siegel, 42.
Police: Cedar Rapids Man charged with murder fired two shots at victim after punches thrown
A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a...
4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home

Latest News

Rain chances increase this evening across eastern Iowa with rain likely overnight into...
First Alert Forecast
Deep dive
Tuesday's Deep Dive with Kaj
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, May 17th, 2022
kcrg wx
Isolated showers possible over the north half today, better chances arrive tonight