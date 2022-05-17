Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Prairie’s AJ Fitzpatrick signs to play wheelchair basketball at UW-Whitewater

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie’s AJ Fitzpatrick made it “official” at Prairie’s spring signing day.

The senior will play wheelchair basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the collegiate division of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

“This sport is amazing, whenever I wake up I come (to school), I put some shots up before first period, which is gym, so I’m already in the gym,” Fitzpatrick said.

AJ, who has arthrogryposis, loves to play with friends. But he also knows when and how to take things seriously, seriously enough to play it at the next level.

“It’s a lot of fun being able to play with my friends in the morning,” Fitzpatrick said. “Then after school I like to go into the gym too, put some shots up by myself.”

College might not even be too hard for AJ, he’s already played with the best in the world. He plays with and against Paralympians on his current NWBA team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

His soon-to-be coach, AJ Messmer, came down to Iowa for the signing. He said AJ might not be far behind the international stars.

He’s crazy athletic, he works so hard,” Messmer said. “I think he could be on the Paralympic team.”

All that’s left for AJ is hard work.

“It’s just gonna be up to him to put that work in,” Messmer said. “Knowing him I don’t think that’s gonna be an issue.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Siegel, 42.
Police: Cedar Rapids Man charged with murder fired two shots at victim after punches thrown
A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a...
4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home

Latest News

Prairie’s AJ Fitzpatrick signs to play wheelchair basketball at UW-Whitewater
John's Big Ol' Fish
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, May 16th, 2022
Bry Olson makes her return to racing season
Bry Olson makes her return to racing season
Prairie graduate TJ Johnson fights through torn UCL to lead Kohawks to ARC Championship
Prairie graduate TJ Johnson fights through torn UCL to lead Kohawks to ARC Championship