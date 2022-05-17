Police respond to reports of man firing gun at Decorah Walmart parking lot

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Decorah Police Department is looking into a report of a man shooting a gun in a Walmart Parking lot.

Police say they responded to a call just before 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Multiple police departments assisted in responding to the scene and securing the parking lot.

Responders cleared the inside of the Walmart but did not find anyone matching the description.

The Decorah Police Department is actively investigating the call and its validity. Officials say there is no indication of any threat to the public in relation to this incident.

