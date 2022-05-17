Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Police respond to reports of man firing gun at Decorah Walmart parking lot

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Decorah Police Department is looking into a report of a man shooting a gun in a Walmart Parking lot.

Police say they responded to a call just before 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Multiple police departments assisted in responding to the scene and securing the parking lot.

Responders cleared the inside of the Walmart but did not find anyone matching the description.

The Decorah Police Department is actively investigating the call and its validity. Officials say there is no indication of any threat to the public in relation to this incident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
Inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center dies
A drowning occurred.
Female drowns in Wapsipinicon River in Linn County
James Siegel, 42.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death
James Siegel, 42.
Police: Cedar Rapids Man charged with murder fired two shots at victim after punches thrown

Latest News

CR coaches helping youth
Local Cedar Rapids coaches give youth a chance to play football and stay off the streets
Field of Dreams
Dubuque City Council unanimously approves $1,000,000 for Field of Dreams project
Garfield Petition Cedar Rapids
Petition leads to special meeting on Garfield Elementary School
CR coaches helping youth
Local coaches helping youth stay off the streets through sports