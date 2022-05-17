Oversize container movement in SW Cedar Rapids expected to impede traffic flow Tuesday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 7:00 pm, oversize container movement in Cedar Rapids’ southwest quadrant will impede traffic flow for several hours.

The route, which is pictured above, is expected to move from the 800 block of 1st Ave West to the 1000 block of 41st Ave SW.

Cedar Rapids Police will escort the convoy, and multiple utilities will be working to remove overhead lines, street signs, and other obstructions as the convoy travels along the route.

Officials expect the travel time to take approximately 5 hours, but the time may fluctuate as crews work to move along safely.

Police advise drivers to be careful and to avoid this route if possible.

