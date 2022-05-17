Manhunt ends with assault and burglary suspect arrested
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office have ended their nearly 4 day-long manhunt.
Officials say that Tuesday at approximately 3:50 pm, the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 500 block of W. Washington St in Centerville, resulting in the arrest of David Boley.
Boley reportedly assaulted a Deputy on Saturday causing multiple fractures to his skull, and kicking off a manhunt of the area. On Sunday, he reportedly broke into a residence and committed a burglary.
Boley is held on several active warrants and is facing additional charges to include:
- Two counts of drug distribution to a person under 18
- Two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness
- Sexual abuse in the second degree
- Incest
- Child endangerment
- Assault causing serious injury
- Disarming a peace officer of a dangerous weapon
- Theft in the first degree
- Burglary in the second degree
- Burglary in the third degree
- Possession of Methamphetamine - second or subsequent offense
Cristina Boley, the wife of David Boley, has also been charged with child endangerment as well as aiding and abetting burglary in the third degree.
