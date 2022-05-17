Man found with loaded gun in Dubuque cell phone store bathroom while on meth, sentenced

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 12th, a Farley man was sentenced to two years in federal prison after a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user.

Court documents say that in August 2019, police found 27-year-old Austin Oberbroeckling inside a Dubuque cell phone store bathroom with red, watery eyes, poor balance, and seemed to be lethargic and twitch. A later test determined that Oberbroecking had methamphetamine and bi-products of heroin and fentanyl in his system.

Officers found a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 14 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber located on the tank of the toilet.

Oberbroeckling also admitted in the plea agreement that in August 2021 he was present at a hotel in Dubuque where drug paraphernalia was seen by hotel staff. When staff informed him that the police would be called, Oberbroeckling and another occupant left the hotel. Police called to the scene found two shotguns in his hotel room, various items of drug paraphernalia, and his car parked outside. Police also obtained a search warrant for Oberbroeckling’s vehicle and found a sawed-off shotgun inside.

Oberbroeckling was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the term ends.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.